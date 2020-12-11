Home Top Story Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor – who has...

Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor – who has sadly died age 83

The actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2014

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Tributes have poured in for EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor, who has sadly passed away.

The 83-year-old, best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in the BBC soap, died at 8.35pm on Thursday at her care home in London – six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The news was confirmed by Barbara’s beloved husband Scott Mitchell, who told PA: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.”

“Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.”

VIPIRELAND.COM

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end,” he continued.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and carers who are angels at the care home for your kindness and care to Barbara and I throughout her stay with you. You are my heroes.

“And my gratitude to our family, friends and everyone in the media and the general public for all the good wishes and warm support that has been shown to Barbara over the last few years during her illness. Barbara deeply appreciated that.”

VIPIRELAND.COM

Scott added: “May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soul mate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.”

“I will be making no further statements and now need the time to grieve this painful, personal loss.”

After the news of her death broke, a host of famous faces took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR