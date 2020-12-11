Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor – who has sadly died age 83

Tributes have poured in for EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor, who has sadly passed away.

The 83-year-old, best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in the BBC soap, died at 8.35pm on Thursday at her care home in London – six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The news was confirmed by Barbara’s beloved husband Scott Mitchell, who told PA: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.”

“Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.”

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end,” he continued.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and carers who are angels at the care home for your kindness and care to Barbara and I throughout her stay with you. You are my heroes.

“And my gratitude to our family, friends and everyone in the media and the general public for all the good wishes and warm support that has been shown to Barbara over the last few years during her illness. Barbara deeply appreciated that.”

Scott added: “May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soul mate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.”

“I will be making no further statements and now need the time to grieve this painful, personal loss.”

After the news of her death broke, a host of famous faces took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

‘Goodbye Dame Babs. You were my first love as a child in the Carry On films & I will love you forever. Working with you, spending time with you & being your friend was one of the greatest thrills of my life. The unofficial Queen of England, an icon treasured by the nation.’ David pic.twitter.com/Jj3cMITlFq — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) December 11, 2020

Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) December 11, 2020

When I was an Eastenders obsessed 12 year old, Barbara Windsor was having dinner in the same hotel as we were at for a wedding. She was so so kind and had pictures with all of us kids (and Grandad Harry who still has his photo framed on the wall) a true legend x #ripBabs — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) December 11, 2020

What bloody sad news to wake up to… Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest & most big-hearted of people. She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle.

Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/Cq2aPRZQbK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2020

RIP Dame Barbara Windsor: national treasure, lovely person, talent and everlasting presence may you rest in peace. #RIPBarbaraWindsor pic.twitter.com/1mJWkFRdbY — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) December 11, 2020