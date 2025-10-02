Tributes pour in for conservationist Jane Goodall – who has died aged 91

It has been revealed that British conservationist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91 on Wednesday night.

The 91-year-old passed away from “natural causes” in California, and was renowned for being the world’s leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour and a defender of the creature’s habitat.

Greenpeace, an international environmental advocacy group, recalled Goodall as a “tireless advocate” who motivated “millions.”

Following the news, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane, sharing photos of the pair, as he wrote: “Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend.”

“Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

He added: “My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero’. Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to the conservationist, describing her as “a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us.”

In a joint statement with Meghan, Harry recalled how Dame Jane held their son Prince Archie and “showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

“Dr Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt.”

Heartbroken to hear of Dr. Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world. Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her… pic.twitter.com/NM5HEyftzJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2025



Naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham said Dame Jane was “remarkable” and hailed her work as “revolutionary”.

He told BBC News: “To have lost a hero at a time when we need all of them on the front line fighting for the future of life on Earth, it is a tragedy.”

Other famous figures who praised her career of labour included former US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Elizabeth Holmes.