Tributes pour in for Caroline Flack on the first anniversary of her death

Tributes are pouring in for Caroline Flack on the first anniversary of her death.

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15 last year, leaving her friends, family and fans heartbroken.

Marking her anniversary today, Laura Whitmore took to Instagram to share lyrics from one of Caroline’s favourite songs, The Glory of Love by Benny Goodman, which was played at her funeral.

The Bray native also shared a sound bite from her BBC Radio 5 Live show this morning, where she said: “It doesn’t get any easier to comprehend and sometimes when you can’t think of the right words to say, a song can feel more appropriate.”

“It will be a difficult time but I hope a chance to celebrate her memory. This song, to those who knew Caroline well, is very special. Her family played it at her funeral last year.”

“A very good friend of the show musician Imelda May has kindly recorded a version of us. This is one of Caroline’s favourite songs, this is The Glory Of Us,” Laura said through tears, as Imelda’s cover played.

Dawn O’Porter took to her Instagram Stories to write: “I keep trying to write about Caroline and how I feel but I just can’t find the words at the moment.”

“I wrote about my grief in ‘Life in Pieces’ so I’m going to share that here. Because honestly, a year later and it’s still as raw. What I wrote 8 months ago describes exactly where I’m at now.”

“It’s good to talk about grief because no matter how alone it makes you feel you are actually surrounded by a lot of people who have felt it too. If you dare to open up it does help.”

After sharing an excerpt from her book about Caroline’s death, entitled ‘When the World Stopped Turning’, Dawn shared a photo of the late Love Island host, writing: “I miss you my love.”

Caroline tragically took her own life months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

During an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Marking Caroline’s anniversary, Lewis shared a photo with her to his Instagram Stories, writing: “1 year. I will never forget you.”

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.