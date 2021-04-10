Tributes pour in for broadcaster and songwriter Shay Healy – who has sadly died aged 78

The Dublin native was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2004

Tributes pour in for broadcaster and songwriter Shay Healy – who has...

Tributes have poured in for Shay Healy, who has sadly died aged 78.

The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease back in 2004.

Shay was best known for hosting Nighthawks, a late night series on RTÉ 2 which aired from 1988 – 1992.

He also penned the song ‘What’s Another Year’, which was performed by Johnny Logan when he won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

After the news of his death broke this morning, a host of famous faces paid tribute to Shay on social media, including comedian Pat Shortt.

Pat tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Shay Healy an immense talent and a gentleman. Rest in peace Shay.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Shay Healy an immense talent and a gentleman. Rest in peace Shay. @mikehanrahan58 — Pat Shortt (@Pat_Shortt) April 10, 2021

Heartbroken to hear that Shay Healy has passed away. Had the pleasure of working with Shay some years ago on his musical ‘The Wiremen’. He was a joy to work with, a genius, a legend, and a true gent. Rest In Peace Shay. #shayhealy pic.twitter.com/IOKjFTXhUo — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) April 10, 2021

Very sad to hear about the death of Shay Healy. An absolute legend… pictured here on a wonderfully memorable night in Kara Hanahoe’s house. #RIPShay #ShayHealy pic.twitter.com/qNcHQjWyqT — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) April 10, 2021

Irish songwriter & broadcaster Shay Healy has passed away. This picture shows Shay & Johnny Logan retuning to @DublinAirport after winning @Eurovision in 1980 with Shay’s song What’s Another Year. May he Rest In Peace. #RIPShay pic.twitter.com/hRgMR4qmFP — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 10, 2021

Really sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@Eurovision⁩ song contest winning writer Shay Healy. I’d the pleasure of spending an evening in his company a few years ago. Absolute Gentleman. May he rest in peace. #whatsanotheryear #shayhealy pic.twitter.com/Ho4Ahf307L — Adrian Kennedy (@AdrianFKennedy) April 10, 2021

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Shay Healy.I met Shay in the early 90’s when he presented the RTE show Nighthawks.He was a great songwriter & was passionate about music,my deepest condolences to his family & all who loved him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis🌻 pic.twitter.com/mr9ufBo1J4 — Frances Black (@frances_black) April 10, 2021

RIP Shay Healy. I had the privilege of briefly crossing paths with Shay at a recording session in @WindmillLaneRec. He was one of Ireland’s true greats of music and television. pic.twitter.com/Vvu66DBN21 — Dan O Neill (@activedan) April 10, 2021