Tributes pour in for beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan – who has sadly passed away

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The Hollywood star was best known for his recurring role as Beverley Leslie on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, and appearing on American Horror Story.

Leslie also gained millions of followers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as fans fell in love with his witty social media posts during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)



His untimely death was confirmed by his agent on Monday, who said: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the Los Angeles Times has reported that Leslie was involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in for the actor online.

A host of famous faces have also shared their heartbreak on social media, including Will & Grace star Sean Hayes.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022

RIP Leslie Jordan 💔

Such an iconic actor and naturally hilarious man. From his role as Beverly in Will & Grace, to his multiple AHS roles, and his perfect presence on social media that cheered a lot of us up through lockdown, he’ll be so so missed ✨ pic.twitter.com/iQMxJycD9E — jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was a gift to the world. He brought us so many laughs and will be greatly missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/9ZqLfrD5tO — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan always made me laugh, from Will & Grace to his latest foray into TikTok. Genuinely one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5ZLZqg7cEE — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) October 24, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔 Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022