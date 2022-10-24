Ad
Tributes pour in for beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan – who has sadly passed away

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The Hollywood star was best known for his recurring role as Beverley Leslie on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, and appearing on American Horror Story.

Leslie also gained millions of followers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as fans fell in love with his witty social media posts during lockdown.

 

His untimely death was confirmed by his agent on Monday, who said: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen added.

 

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the Los Angeles Times has reported that Leslie was involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in for the actor online.

A host of famous faces have also shared their heartbreak on social media, including Will & Grace star Sean Hayes.

