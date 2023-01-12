Tributes pour in for Ashling Murphy on the first anniversary of her death

Tributes are pouring in for Ashling Murphy on social media, marking the first anniversary of her death.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12, 2022 when she was murdered in broad daylight.

Ashling’s murder sparked an outpour of anger and devastation across the country, as it once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Last January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

Jozef Puska, 31, has been charged in relation to her murder, and his trial is set to begin at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on June 3.

While Ashling’s murder was branded a watershed moment, 11 women have died in violent circumstances in Ireland since her death – including Sandra Boyd, Bruna Fonseca, Mary (Maura) Bergin, Ruth Lohse, Louise Mucknell, Lisa Thompson, Larisa Serban, Miriam Burns, Lisa Cash, Ioana Mihaela Pacala, and Sharon Crean.

Social media users pointed out this statistic as they paid tribute to Ashling on the first anniversary of her death today.

Lest we forget.

Ashling’s life was taken from her.

On this, her first anniversary, we are reminded not to be bystanders in violence against women.

We remember her contribution during her short life, and send strength to her family and friends today. https://t.co/WKla1N8dGP — Maria Walsh MEP (@MariaWalshEU) January 12, 2023

“Never again” is a promise to women that society cannot keep. On the first anniversary of the death of Ashling Murphy, we remember her and the 11 women who have died in violent circumstances since – Sandra, Mary, Ruth, Lisa, Louise, Larisa, Miriam, Lisa, Ioana, Sharon & Bruna pic.twitter.com/cj4WKriJm5 — Women’s Aid Ireland (@Womens_Aid) January 12, 2023

One whole year, since Ashling Murphy was so horrifically and senselessly robbed of her life. May she continue to rest in eternal peace and be remembered in glory ✨ pic.twitter.com/aC0xwRBuDn — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 12, 2023

Thinking of Ashling Murphy on her first anniversary. RIP She was only going for a run. pic.twitter.com/lfrSyhWBH7 — Órfhlaith Begley MP (@OrfhlaithBegley) January 12, 2023

A year since Ashling Murphy was murdered while going for a run in broad daylight. Thinking of her and her loved ones today. — Aoife Beamish (@aoifebeam) January 12, 2023

The staff and pupils of Durrow N.S remember “Our Shining Light,” Ms. Ashling Murphy, on her first anniversary today. Please light a candle to keep her light shining. Missed so much, by all in our school. 💔💔🎻💔💔 pic.twitter.com/0Mh6FZtN01 — Scoil Cholmcille (@DurrowNS) January 12, 2023

According to Women’s Aid, 254 women have died in violent circumstances in Ireland since 1996.

Ashling’s funeral took place at St. Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus last January, which was attended by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, who offered their condolences to Ashling’s parents Raymond and Kathleen, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan.

During the service, Bishop Tom Deenihan described the days after Ashling’s murder as a “nightmare”.

He said: “A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brighter and warmer days of spring and summer. That, as we know, was not the case.”

“A depraved act of violence which deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life has since united the country in grief and support.”

“The crime has also asked questions of ourselves and of society. Whether those questions will be addressed or passed over remains to be seen but we cannot allow such violence and disregard for both human life and bodily integrity take root in our time and culture.”

“Pope Francis in his homily for New Year’s Day just two weeks ago said that violence against women was an insult to God.”

Bishop Deenihan described Ashling was a woman who lived “the short years given to her to the full, who developed her talents, who reached out to others, who made a difference, who brought happiness and who was loved”.

Fr Michael Meade said: “Together we grieve, we pray, we hurt – this is the heavy price we pay for love – we gather as a family of faith, to be with, to support by our prayer and our presence, those whose darkness is deep, whose pain is raw and fierce.”

“The issues raised in many ways and by many voices since this horrible act of violence invaded all our lives will, we pray, continue to evolve and bring the change we need so much, to simply give and show respect.”

“Today we give thanks for the privilege of sharing in this most wonderful gift of Ashling Murphy, today we share our love, our grief, our faith and our comfort with the Murphy and Leonard families.”

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.