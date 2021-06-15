Tributes pour in for actress Lisa Banes – who has sadly died after hit-and-run

The 65-year-old was struck by a scooter earlier this month

Tributes pour in for actress Lisa Banes – who has sadly died...

Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65 after a hit-and-run incident.

The actress was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in New York earlier this month, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The news of her death was confirmed by her rep, who told Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.”

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.”

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” they added.

NYPD spokesperson Denise Moroney said police responded to a 911 call just after 6:30pm ET on June 4, where they found a female pedestrian lying on the roadway at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan with severe head trauma.

It is understood that Lisa was on the way to visit the Julliard School, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

As well as her role in Gone Girl, Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film Cocktail, and played Lady Tremaine in the series Once Upon A Time.

Fans have paid tribute to the late star on Twitter this morning following the news of her tragic passing.

rest in peace dear Lisa Banes 😔 you were a marvelous Lady Tremaine on Once Upon a Time and you will be deeply missed. All my thoughts to her wife, family and loved ones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5osvxpDsfe — lisa (@illicitjmo) June 15, 2021

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Rest In Peace, Lisa Banes. Struck in a NYC intersection on June 4 by a scooter. On vacation in NY. She died today. Driver not caught. Scooters are a menace on humanity. I said what I said. She was an immensely talented Hollywood actress. What a waste, because of a scooter. — Kimberly (@housesandme) June 15, 2021

This is incredibly sad: a talented character actress, her life cut too short in the most damn senseless and needless manner. RIP Lisa Banes. https://t.co/oBDprmthx0 — An Englishman In San Diego (@EnglishmanSDCC) June 15, 2021