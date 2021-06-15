Home Top Story Tributes pour in for actress Lisa Banes – who has sadly died...

Tributes pour in for actress Lisa Banes – who has sadly died after hit-and-run

The 65-year-old was struck by a scooter earlier this month

Sophie Clarke
Lisa in Once Upon A Time

Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65 after a hit-and-run incident.

The actress was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in New York earlier this month, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The news of her death was confirmed by her rep, who told Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.”

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.”

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” they added.

Lisa in Gone Girl

NYPD spokesperson Denise Moroney said police responded to a 911 call just after 6:30pm ET on June 4, where they found a female pedestrian lying on the roadway at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan with severe head trauma.

It is understood that Lisa was on the way to visit the Julliard School, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

As well as her role in Gone Girl, Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film Cocktail, and played Lady Tremaine in the series Once Upon A Time.

Fans have paid tribute to the late star on Twitter this morning following the news of her tragic passing.

