Tributes pour in as ‘trailblazer’ Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76

On Tuesday evening, it was announced Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at the age of 76, just weeks after his farewell show with bandmates Black Sabbath.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” they continued.

With seven surgeries in the last five years, including a fourth spinal operation in 2023, Ozzy had been candid about his health in recent years.

Several celebrities, including Black Sabbath bandmates, Yungblud and Elton John have paid homage to the rockstar.

In a social media post, which included a photo of him and his former bandmate, Tony Iommi said: “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.”

“It’s just such heart-breaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer (Butler), Bill (Ward) and myself have lost our brother.

“My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony.”

In a social media post paying tribute to the heavy metal vocalist, Black Sabbath bassist Terence Butler said: “Goodbye dear friend – thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?

“So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

In a social media post, the drummer Bill Ward paid tribute, writing: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

“Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward.”

Music legend Elton John shared a photo of the pair, as he wrote: “So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing away.”

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.”

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx.”

Singer Yungblud paid tribute to the star, calling him “the greatest of all time.”

In a social media post, alongside photos that captured the singer gifting the rockstar a cross necklace, he wrote: “I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.”

“But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.”

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

