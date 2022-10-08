Tributes pour in as seven confirmed dead in Donegal petrol station blast

Tributes are pouring in as seven people have been confirmed dead in a petrol station blast in Creeslough, Co. Donegal.

The explosion occurred at an Applegreen station in the town at around 3.20pm on Friday.

A search and recovery operation has been deployed as a number of children are still missing following the incident.

Well-known names including politicians and celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak and condolences to the victims’ families.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Terrible news from Donegal tonight. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events and with the emergency services responding.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee wrote: “Heartbreaking news from Creeslough tonight. Thoughts and prayers for those who have lost loved ones in this appalling tragedy, and for the entire community. Thinking too of our frontline services working in Donegal, as well as those helping from Northern Ireland,” while Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “Thinking of and praying for the community of Cresslough and across Donegal tonight. Such a shocking and tragic day, continuing into tonight. Thank you to all emergency teams working together through the night.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also released a statement following the heartbreaking incident.

The statement read: “My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosive in Creeslough. I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.”

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the north-west and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

