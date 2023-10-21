Ad
Tributes pour in as Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Tributes have been pouring in for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who has sadly died at the age of 86.

Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

A statement from his family read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

The Ballon d’Or recipient earned 106 caps for England, scoring 49 times. He also scored 249 goals in 758 appearances for Manchester United between 1956 and 1973.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”


“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Since the news of his death broke, a host of famous faces and fans have paid tribute to Sir Bobby on social media:

