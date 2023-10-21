Tributes pour in as Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Tributes have been pouring in for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who has sadly died at the age of 86.

Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

A statement from his family read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/8jMnS3qJIG — Premier League (@premierleague) October 21, 2023

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

The Ballon d’Or recipient earned 106 caps for England, scoring 49 times. He also scored 249 goals in 758 appearances for Manchester United between 1956 and 1973.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023



“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Since the news of his death broke, a host of famous faces and fans have paid tribute to Sir Bobby on social media:

So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTkkulOijq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 21, 2023

Sad, terrible news. Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, he was one of the greatest players the game has seen. “It is with great sadness that we share news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family”. pic.twitter.com/8BS4P64aa9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ft9MlutBWm — England (@England) October 21, 2023

Sir Bobby Charlton RIP. The saddest news. The greatest English sportsman ever, world champion, European champion, league champion, FA Cup winner, Ballon d’Or, such a wise club director, a gentleman and a gentle man. Thoughts with Sir Bobby’s family. pic.twitter.com/e4jY8Ab6n3 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 21, 2023

RIP Sir Bobby Charlton.

Survived the Munich air disaster to become England’s most iconic footballer.

Won the World Cup.

Won the European Cup.

Won the Ballon d’Or.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the game he loved.

A legend and a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/4bCag8zjsV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2023

Bobby Charlton RIP certainly one of the greatest English players of the 60’s & 70’s. We met on many occasions he always called me Big Man or Big Frank. When you look at his life story from being 1 of the Busby Babes and his amazing goals just revisit them on the net. He was a… pic.twitter.com/2Qo27FpJsb — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 21, 2023