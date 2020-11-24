Trevor Noah announced as host of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The ceremony will take place next January

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The ceremony will be held on January 31st 2021, and will air on CBS in the U.S.

In a statement, Noah said: “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

“I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!”

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

“(This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said: “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration.”

“He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”