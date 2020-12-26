Travis Scott surprises his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with the BEST gift

Travis Scott has surprised his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with the BEST gift.
The former couple welcomed their first child together back in 2018, and have been co-parenting her since their split last October.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day, Kylie shared photos of a Disney princess carriage that her ex-beau had bought for the two-year-old, complete with all the Disney princess costumes.
“Omg @travisscott🤍✨💕,” the beauty mogul wrote.
Kylie and Stormi celebrated the festive day in matching red outfits, with matching the 23-year-old’s newly-dyed red hair.
Sharing photos with her daughter on Instagram, the reality star wrote: “merry christmas ♥️”.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore a green outfit, captioning a photo of her and Kylie: “Merry Christmas from The Grinch 💚 and Santa ❤️”.
