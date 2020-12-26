Home Top Story Travis Scott surprises his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with the BEST...

Travis Scott surprises his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with the BEST gift

The two-year-old lived every Disney princess fans' dream!

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Travis Scott has surprised his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with the BEST gift.

The former couple welcomed their first child together back in 2018, and have been co-parenting her since their split last October.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day, Kylie shared photos of a Disney princess carriage that her ex-beau had bought for the two-year-old, complete with all the Disney princess costumes.

“Omg @travisscott🤍✨💕,” the beauty mogul wrote.

Kylie and Stormi celebrated the festive day in matching red outfits, with matching the 23-year-old’s newly-dyed red hair.

Sharing photos with her daughter on Instagram, the reality star wrote: “merry christmas ♥️”.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore a green outfit, captioning a photo of her and Kylie: “Merry Christmas from The Grinch 💚 and Santa ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR