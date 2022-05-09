Travis Scott performs first public concert since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has performed at his first public concert since the tragic events that occurred at his Astroworld festival in November.

According to E! News, the rapper performed at Miami’s E11EVEN Club in the early hours of May 8, as part of the Formula 1 Race Week celebrations.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club at around 3am, where he went straight to the DJ booth and told the crowd that they “better lose their motherf***ing minds.”

🎥 | Travis Scott durante performance de ‘Hold That Heat’ na E11EVEN, em Miami. (2) pic.twitter.com/CIkf0zGuqV — Travis Scott Brasil (@PortalTravisBRA) May 8, 2022

Travis Scott performing at the club in Miami with Quavo 🍾🔥 pic.twitter.com/AICTry7xTz — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 8, 2022

The father-of-two performed for about 45 minutes, and he was also joined on stage by Quavo from Migos.

Travis’ girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who he shares two kids with, was not in attendance.

This marks the first time Travis has performed in public since his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on November 5.

Hundreds of people were injured and 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, died following a crowd crush at the concert.

Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased, and fans that were injured.

During an interview with Charlamagne tha God in December, the rapper vowed to “never” let anything like the events of the fatal festival happen again.

Speaking about when he learned about the tragic events, Travis said: “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference until I found out exactly what happened.”

”Even after the show, you know, you’re just kind of hearing things. I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference.”

“Even at that moment you’re kind of just like, you know, what?” he continued. “You just went through something and it’s like, wait what?”

He also revealed he was unaware that people had died at that time, saying: “Nah. Until minutes before [the press conference]. The thing is like, people pass out, things happen at concerts. But something like that…it’s just like…”

The rapper also claimed he could not hear the screams of fans, saying: “Nah man, it’s so crazy because I’m that artist too.”

“Like anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure the fans get the proper attention they need.”

“Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

“I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective, call to response. I just didn’t hear that, you know, I got music, I got my in-ears, I just didn’t hear that.”

Travis added: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, a responsibility to figure out the solution. Hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what’s going on.”

”And the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more of the intel, whether it’s tech, whether it’s more of a response, whatever the problem is, to figure out that.”

”And in the future move forward in concert safety, make sure this never happens again.”