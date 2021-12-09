Travis Scott breaks his silence in first interview since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has broken his silence on the Astroworld tragedy in his first interview since the festival.

Hundreds of people were injured and 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, died after a crowd crush at his concert in Houston on November 5.

Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased and fans that were injured.

In the interview with Charlamagne tha God posted to YouTube, the rapper vowed to “never” let anything like that happen again.

Speaking about when he learned about the tragic events, Travis said: “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference until I found out exactly what happened.”

”Even after the show, you know, you’re just kind of hearing things. I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference.”

“Even at that moment you’re kind of just like, you know, what?” he continued. “You just went through something and it’s like, wait what?”

He also revealed he was unaware that people had died at that time saying: “Nah. Until minutes before [the press conference]. The thing is like, people pass out, things happen at concerts. But something like that…it’s just like…”

The rapper also claims he could not hear the screams of fans, saying: “Nah man, it’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Like anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure the fans get the proper attention they need.”

“Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective, call to response. I just didn’t hear that, you know, I got music, I got my in-ears, I just didn’t hear that.”

Speaking on his responsibility for the tragedy, he said: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, a responsibility to figure out the solution.”

“Hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what’s going on,” he added.

”And the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more of the intel, whether it’s tech, whether it’s more of a response, whatever the problem is, to figure out that.”

”And in the future move forward in concert safety, make sure this never happens again.”

The 30-year-old also addressed his apology video in the interview, after it got slammed online.

He said: “It had to have been the night of so I was just in a headspace of just trying to get a communication out to my fans.”

”I had literally no information. So I was just trying to figure it out and just communicate to them. I was reacting to just literally get something to the fans, those people that showed up.”

On whether he regrets posting the video he said: “I mean, yeah, ’cause you know, you just don’t know what’s going on. But at the end of the day I just wanted to get something out…I can only go off of what I know. But my true intentions of it was really just trying to get a message across.”

The father-of-one also addressed his relationship with Kylie Jenner in the interview, after a leaked magazine cover claimed the pair hadn’t been together for two years.

Travis, who is expecting his second child with Kylie, said: “I only do magazines I like. But, you know, a magazine is gonna try to, like, figure out what the f*** they want to figure out.”

“I never did anything for a relationship for anybody to try to figure out, put a label on what they want to put it on. We know what our relationship is,” he added.