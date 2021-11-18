Travis Scott and concert organisers sued for $750 million after fatal Astroworld festival

Travis Scott and concert organisers have been sued for $750 million following the fatal Astroworld festival.

Ten people died after a crowd crush at the rapper’s at the event in Houston, Texas earlier this month, and hundreds more were injured.

Families of the deceased and some of those who were injured are taking legal action against the rapper and his team for negligence.

On Tuesday, the Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims of the tragedy.

According to E! News, the lawsuit states that the victims are seeking damages “for the loss of mental and physical health, and human life”.

The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died at the event, are among those taking legal action against Travis and concert organisers.

They claim Travis and guest performer Drake continued to perform despite accounts of “lifeless bodies being passed through the crowd in full view of the stage”.

According to the lawsuit, Axel “was crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breath,” and he died “on the muddy ground at a concert he attended for fun”.

Travis and Drake have claimed they were unaware of the tragic events until after they had finished performing.

In response to the lawsuit, Live Nation issued a statement to E! News that said: “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”