Travis Kelce’s shock move reignites feud speculation between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Travis Kelce has made a shocking social media move that has reignited feud speculation between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

In February, a report claimed that Taylor Swift was “not communicating” with Blake Lively amid her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.

In December 2024, Blake filed an 80-page legal complaint against her It Ends with Us co-star for sexual harassment, claiming he caused her “severe emotional distress.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit in January, alleging that Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were plotting to harm his reputation and called for Taylor Swift to be subpoenaed.

Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Travis has unfollowed Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, amid rumours Taylor is “preparing” to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user noticed the “unfollowing” writing: “yikes.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Screenshots posted by another Redditor revealed that Travis used to follow Ryan, but no longer does.

One fan said: “They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama,” alluding to the recent court battle between Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to Page Six, a source told the publication the unfollowing was made because of the “messy legal nightmare” surrounding the film It Ends With Us.

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, frequently went on double dates with Blake and Ryan and used to spend a lot of time with them.

The co-stars of “Green Lantern” were also seen supporting Travis from the sidelines during Chiefs games.

