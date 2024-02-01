Travis Kelce reveals whether he will attend the Grammys alongside Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed whether he will attend the Grammy Awards alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The upcoming awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Many fans have been speculating whether the NFL star will attend to support Taylor who is up for seven nominations, including Song Of The Year for Anti-Hero, Album Of The Year for Midnights and Record Of The Year also for Anti-Hero.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old football star appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed: “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.”

He continued: “But I think I’ve got practice on Sunday.”

The NFL star’s team the Kansas City Chiefs recently qualified for the Super Bowl, which takes place Sunday, February 11.

Due to the upcoming big game, Travis added: “Unfortunately, I’ve gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week.”

Taylor was on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s big win, and its understood she’ll attend the Super Bowl next weekend before she jets to Japan for her next Eras Tour concert on February 10.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have reportedly been living together at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

During an interview with TIME magazine late last year, Taylor gushed about their romance for the first time.

The singer admitted that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Heights.

At the time, the NFL star told listeners how he failed to give Taylor his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.