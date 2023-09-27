Travis Kelce breaks his silence on rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift’s appearance at his NFL game

Travis Kelce has broken his silence on his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift’s appearance at his NFL game.

The singer sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday night, when she was spotted supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 33-year-old sat in Travis’ suite next to his mother Donna, fuelling speculation she is dating the sports star.

Travis spoke about Taylor’s support on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason.

The athlete said: “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family.”

“She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light…to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s**t was absolutely hysterical.”

“It was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Making a reference to one of Taylor’s hit songs, Travis then said: “We just slid off in the ‘Getaway Car’ at the end. Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Travis previously revealed he tried to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras concert.

He continued: “I know I brought all this attention to me. I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Travis added: “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘alright nah’ will have to be where I keep it.”

Since Taylor was spotted at the Chiefs game on Sunday, Travis’ social media has since blown up by over 300,000 followers.

The sale of his merchandise also went up by 400%, and his jersey became one of the top five best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

Fans have dubbed this the “Taylor Swift Effect,” as Travis’ Instagram account now has over 3.3 million followers.