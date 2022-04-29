Travis Barker’s proposal speech to Kourtney Kardashian has been revealed

Travis Barker’s emotional proposal speech to Kourtney Kardashian has been revealed.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality star on a beach in Santa Barbara in October 2021, after less than a year of dating.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Travis called Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner to talk about his plans to propose.

Travis said he wanted the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan to watch the proposal from a beachside hotel, while he popped the question.

After their call, Travis texted Kris the speech he had prepared to say to Kourtney.

Kris could be seen getting emotional as she read Travis’ message out loud to her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Travis’s proposal speech read: “A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took.”

“You’ve been one of my best friends for years. I’ve admired you and adored you for so long.”

“You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

Kris could then be seen in floods of tears, as she said: “This is the most tender thing I’ve ever read and it’s bringing me to tears. I can’t help it. I’m a crier, what can I say?”

Travis and Kourtney started dating at the end of 2020, after being neighbours and friends for several years.

Before Travis, the reality star dated Scott Disick on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.

During this time they welcomed three kids together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.