Travis Barker’s ex-wife throws shade at his new romance with Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler has thrown shade at her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The former couple were married from 2004 until 2008, and share two children together, daughter Alabama (15) and son Landon (17) – with Travis also co-parenting Shanna’s 21-year-old daughter Atiana.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 drummer and his reality star girlfriend went Instagram official, sharing a sweet photo of their hands intertwined.

Just hours after the sweet snap was posted, Shanna liked a comment left under her latest Instagram post about her ex’s new romance.

According to E! News, the comment read: “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.”

Responding to the shady comment, one follower wrote: “There’s no need to say that. Everyone is beautiful in their own way.”

“How about we stop putting women against each other,” another user added.

After Kourtney and Travis’ relationship was confirmed, an insdier told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.”

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along.”

“It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point,” the source added.

Kourtney is also the parent of three kids – son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.