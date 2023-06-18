Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence on Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

On Friday night, Kourtney announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign, which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After Travis’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ music video, which sees a fan hold up a sign that reads: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna, who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

After Kourtney and Travis publicly announced their pregnancy, a fan took to the comment section of Shanna’s latest Instagram post to ask for her thoughts.

Shanna replied: “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

“I’ve known for weeks,” she added. “This is not new news to me.”

Kourtney and Travis started seeking fertility treatments in 2021 amid their hopes to have a baby.

The couple continued the treatments for nearly a year, but had been unable to conceive.

The reality star then took a break from the medication to see if she and her husband could have a pregnancy naturally.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last December, the 44-year-old revealed she was “finally getting my energy back” after the treatment.

At the time, Kourtney told her Instagram followers: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

The mum-of-three has spoken openly about her fertility journey on The Kardashians.

In one episode, she said: “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do.”

“It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

In another update, the mum-of-three said: “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg, but it didn’t make it to [the] embryo stage. We start back again.”

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021.

The couple tied the knot in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, hours after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

One month after their Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis officially exchanged vows in front of an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The couple then hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.

