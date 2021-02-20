Travis Barker’s ex-wife insists she’s ‘happy’ for him and Kourtney Kardashian – after ‘liking’ shady comment

The former couple were married for four years

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has insisted she’s “happy” for him and Kourtney Kardashian, after ‘liking’ a shady comment about their romance.

Earlier this week, the former Miss USA raised eyebrows when she liked an Instagram comment suggesting Travis had “downgraded” by dating the KUWTK star.

Shanna was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 until 2008, and the former couple share two children together – daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17.

Despite liking that shady comment, Shanna has revealed she approves of Travis’ relationship with the 41-year-old reality star.

Speaking to Page Six, the 45-year-old said: “He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy.”

“And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Shanna added: “He can handle that Kardashian drama!”

The news comes after Kourtney and Travis made their romance Instagram official earlier this week, by sharing a photo of their hands intertwined.

After their relationship was confirmed, an insider told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.”

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along.”

“It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point,” the source added.