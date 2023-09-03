Travis Barker spotted leaving the hospital with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian – after postponing tour due to ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker was spotted leaving the hospital with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday, after postponing the European leg of Blink-182’s tour due to an “urgent family matter”.

The band were set to perform in Ireland and Scotland in the coming days, but announced on Friday that the gigs would not be going ahead as scheduled.

In a statement shared via X, the band wrote: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.”

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Travis later shared a series of snaps from inside what appeared to be an airport chapel, sparking concern among fans.

In photos published by MailOnline, the drummer and his wife Kourtney were seen leaving a hospital in Los Angeles together.

The reason for the couple’s hospital visit has not yet been revealed, but Kourtney does not appear to have given birth yet.

The sighting comes after Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler revealed she was “praying” for the couple.

The model, who shares two children with Travis, said: “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me.”

“Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family – and the baby and Kourtney and everyone – is safe and OK.”

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert in June, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After Travis’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ music video, which sees a fan hold up a sign that reads: “Travis I’m pregnant.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) While this baby will be Kourtney and Travis’ first together, the couple already have children from past relationships. Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008. He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.