Travis Barker shares sweet videos with Kourtney Kardashian

The couple cosied up as they enjoyed a ski trip to Utah

Travis Barker has shared a sweet video with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer recently enjoyed a ski trip to Deer Valley Resort in Utah with his reality star girlfriend and their children, and has been sharing photos and clips from the trip on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old posted a video of him cuddling with Kourtney next to a fire pit, and another of the couple riding a sled together down a snowy hill.

Travis also shared of photo of him and Kourtney posing in their ski suits with his children Alabama and Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana – who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The musician captioned the post, “Real is rare 🖤”, with Kourtney commenting: “❤️”.

The couple went Instagram official back in February, and have since dropped the L-bomb.

Kourtney also shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.