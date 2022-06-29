Travis Barker rushed to hospital in ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

In photos published by TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was seen lying on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

His daughter Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly afterwards: “Please send your prayers.”

Travis Barker hospitalized, his wife Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the hospital by his side. https://t.co/SROKmGn37K — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2022

It is not yet known why Travis has been hospitalised.

The 46-year-old tweeted on Tuesday evening: “God save me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Travis’ hospitalisation comes just one month after he married Kourtney in a stunning ceremony in Italy.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a lavish ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino in May.

They tied the knot in a grotto area of Castello Brown, after legally marrying at a courthouse in Santa Barbara a week prior.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.