Travis Barker ‘likes’ shady comment about Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

There is almost 19 years between Scott and Amelia

Travis Barker has “liked” a shady comment about Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The Blink-182 drummer has been dating Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in recent months, and the couple reportedly enjoyed a double date with Scott and 19-year-old Amelia over the weekend.

Instagram account @KardashianVideo shared a post about the double date, under which a fan commented: “It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo)

Travis’ official Instagram account has liked the comment.

Scott, 38, was first linked to his model girlfriend in October last year – before the couple confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day.

It comes just weeks after a source told US Weekly that Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is “definitely strained” since they stopped filming KUWTK. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids. Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating.” “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians,” the insider added. Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK. The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest… If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too