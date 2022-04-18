Travis Barker hits back at troll who poked fun at his PDA with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has hit back at a troll who poked fun at his PDA with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer has been dating the reality star since late 2020, and the couple got engaged in October last year.

Travis, 46, took to the comment section of his latest Instagram post after someone mocked his and Kourtney’s frequent public displays of affection online.

The Instagram user wrote under photos of Travis in the gym: “No Kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking.”

Travis replied: “Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” along with a middle finger emoji.

One fan commented back: “Travis is a f**king savage!!”, while a second wrote: “Don’t f**k with his fiancée and her family hahahaha.”

Travis and Kourtney exchanged vows in a chapel in Las Vegas earlier this month, but they have yet to obtain a marriage license.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos from her surprise wedding, and wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”