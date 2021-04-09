Travis Barker has Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest

Travis Barker has had Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest.
The couple have only been dating for a few months, but the Blink-182 drummer has already declared his love for the reality star in a very permanent way.
In photos obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the 45-year-old showed off his new ink as he filmed an upcoming project in Hollywood.
Kourtney’s name is written in script above his left nipple, and appears to be etched over a previous tattoo.
Travis got another new tattoo last month, which fans believe is a tribute to Kourtney.
The musician had the words “You’re So Cool!” tattooed on his thigh, referencing the 1993 film True Romance – which is one of her favourite movies.
The news comes after the couple recently enjoyed a trip to Deer Valley in Utah with their respective children.
Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.
