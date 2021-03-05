Travis Barker gushes about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in new interview

Travis Barker has gushed about his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in a new interview.

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he opened up about their romance.

During a candid chat, Travis called Kourtney “a great mom”, as he explained the importance of dating someone who also has kids.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

Speaking about his romance with Kourtney, Travis said: “Up until now I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

“Now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things.”

“It just comes naturally, it’s like a maturity thing,” he added.

“I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I spend with them instead of every day being with them.”

“Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”

Drew also touched on the love letter Travis recently shared from Kourtney, which read: “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely.”

Drew said: “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so hot’ I think my love note might be, ‘Can we get to bed early and like watch a movie?'”

Travis responded: “Yeah, I would prefer the opposite, I would prefer to kind of go in a blaze of glory and ball of flames.”

Kourtney and Travis made their romance Instagram official last month, by sharing a photo of their hands intertwined.

After their relationship was confirmed, an insider told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.”

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point,” the source added.