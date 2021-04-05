Travis Barker celebrates Easter with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

The couple enjoyed a day on the golf course with the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Travis Barker has celebrated Easter with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer started dating the reality star earlier this year, after their close friendship turned romantic.

The couple enjoyed a trip away together with their children last week, before returning home to spend Easter with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner hit the golf course on Sunday along with Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Kim Kardashian.

Sharing a photo of their golf club sets to Instagram, momager Kris wrote: “Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏”.

“And thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient,” she added.

Travis, who attended along with Khloe’s rumoured fiancé Tristan Thompson and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, commented: “Happy Easter 🐇 Thank you.”

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

The couple went Instagram official back in February, and have since dropped the L-bomb.