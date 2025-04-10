Traitors star Charlotte Chilton says she’s ‘not allowed’ to speak on Conor Maynard’s denial of paternity of her child

Traitors star Charlotte Chilton has said she’s “not allowed” to speak on Conor Maynard’s denial of paternity of her child Penelope.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday night, stating “there will be a time and place.”

The statement read: “A lot of people want me to address the comments regarding Conor. There will be a time and a place for this.”

“Unfortunately I am not allowed to do this right now… Just know I love all the support I have received and I appreciate all the love we continuously have been receiving! Love Charlotte and Penelopexx”

Last April, Charlotte announced that she was pregnant with a “miracle” baby after suffering seven miscarriages; however, at the time, she did not reveal who the father was.

A month later, Charlotte revealed she was preparing to become a single mother after splitting from her wife, Laura.

In an unexpected turn, the 32-year-old then claimed that British singer Conor Maynard was the father of her baby.

Charlotte was reportedly introduced to the singer by her Traitors co-star Harry Clarke, who is dating his sister Anna.

She gave birth to her baby girl, named Penelope, in October 2024.

However, Conor revealed in March that, in spite of the BBC star’s claims, he was not the father of her child, according to a paternity test.

He wrote: “Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton’s baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative.”

“Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope’s father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.”

“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten.

“I wish Charlotte and her family all the best,” he added.