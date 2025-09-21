Traitors Ireland fans convinced they’ve figured out who gets murdered NEXT – and they are not happy

Traitors Ireland fans are convinced they’ve figured out who gets murdered NEXT – and they are not happy.

At the beginning of Sunday’s ep, Nick successfully recruited another Traitor’s close friend, Ben.

In the pair’s first murder, they chose to take out Amy – leaving fellow Faithfuls devastated.

Following a tense game, which saw Joanna be voted least trusted by her fellow contestants, the roundtable was shaping up to be even more intense.

As the group kicked off, Joanna, despite having a special dagger that gave her two votes, was quickly targeted by the group.

In an emotional reveal, Joanna told her contestants she was a Faithful, as she became emotional at her journey coming to an end.

As the Faithfuls headed to bed, the two boys made their way to the conclave, to choose who their next “murder” victim was – and fans believe they’ve figured it out based on how Nick wrote the name.

See what they had to say below:

Pretty sure I saw Nick dotting the “I” on that name. Also a short name. Looks like it’s gonna be Oyin out tomorrow #TraitorsIRL — Siobhán (@siobhanmc88) September 21, 2025

If they murder Oyin I swear to god why do men have to ruin everything #TraitorsIRL — DILF in training (@PostEmoLyfe) September 21, 2025

nick dotted that i… oyin is so gone 🙁 #traitorsirl — ava (@tpwkkava) September 21, 2025

ben and nick talking about Oyin KEEP HER NAME OUR YOUR MOUTH #TraitorsIreland #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/6or4ZLYOqA — char (@slurpyqueef) September 21, 2025

Looking at Nick writing the murder note it’s either Oyin or Will #TraitorsIRL — Allie B (@a_dub_in_cork) September 21, 2025

Oyin or vanessa going home this is sick #traitorsirl pic.twitter.com/4NPrMPjaOk — 🍋‍🟩 🔻 (@KeshY0U) September 21, 2025

IF YOU KILL OYIN I WILL KILL YOU#TraitorsIRL — Jenny Gilleece (@JennyGilleece) September 21, 2025

