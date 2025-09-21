Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Traitors Ireland fans convinced they’ve figured out who gets murdered NEXT – and they are not happy

The Traitors Ireland Ep10 Siobhán McSweeney
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Traitors Ireland fans are convinced they’ve figured out who gets murdered NEXT – and they are not happy.

At the beginning of Sunday’s ep, Nick successfully recruited another Traitor’s close friend, Ben.

In the pair’s first murder, they chose to take out Amy – leaving fellow Faithfuls devastated.

The Traitors Ireland Amy

Following a tense game, which saw Joanna be voted least trusted by her fellow contestants, the roundtable was shaping up to be even more intense.

As the group kicked off, Joanna, despite having a special dagger that gave her two votes, was quickly targeted by the group.

The Traitors Ireland Joanna

In an emotional reveal, Joanna told her contestants she was a Faithful, as she became emotional at her journey coming to an end.

As the Faithfuls headed to bed, the two boys made their way to the conclave, to choose who their next “murder” victim was – and fans believe they’ve figured it out based on how Nick wrote the name.

See what they had to say below:

 

 

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL