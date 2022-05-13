Ad
Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane steals the hearts of the nation once again on The Late Late Show

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has stolen the hearts of the nation again once again after her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The Galway native won a lot of praise after her Toy Show appearance in 2020, with many viewers admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told host Ryan Tubridy how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Saoirse’s mum revealed on the show that her daughter’s fundraiser for a prosthetic leg had reached its target, so Saoirse decided to donate the excess to kids in need.

Saoirse’s story inspired the creation of the Toy Show Charity Appeal, which raised over €6million for children’s charities in Ireland that year.

Sadly less than two years after Saoirse appeared on the Toy Show, the 10-year-old’s cancer has now returned.

Despite her diagnosis, Saoirse remained as positive as ever during her appearance on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

One viewer tweeted: “What an amazingly brave girl Saoirse is! Beautiful interview with her family, wishing them all the best on the road ahead & here’s hoping the treatment & recovery will go well.”

Another wrote: “Little Saoirse is what we all should aspire to. What a lovely child. The whole country will be praying for you.”

A third fan penned: “Saoirse Ruane is an absolutely incredible kid. We could all learn a lot from her.”

It comes just weeks after Saoirse’s mother Roseanna shared the news of her cancer returning in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

She wrote last month: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we share this heartbreaking news.”

“Last Wednesday 27th April 2022 we ended up back where it all started on December 1st 2019, in UHG.”

“The very same cubicle, on the very same paediatric ward and after yet another day of tests, we (Saoírse’s parents) are sitting once again in front of a paediatric consultant being told the words we NEVER EVER wanted to hear AGAIN!”

“We just don’t have the words for you all, we are simply heartbroken! We knew this day COULD come but we did our utmost to park it in the back of our minds as much as possible, be positive, be grateful and get on with our lives.”

“I feel physically sick writing this and can’t emphasise enough to you all (our amazing friends, followers and supporters) life is SO SO unbelievably precious!”

“We would ask for all your prayers at this time while we along with our amazing oncologist and team figure out the road map to this next journey.”

“Saoírse (being Saoírse) is being incredibly brave and we as a family ask that you give us time now to comprehend this devastating news!”

 

 

