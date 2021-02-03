Toy Show star Adam King teams up with Irish shops to sell ‘virtual hug’ cards for charity

All proceeds will be going to Irish hospitals

Adam King has teamed up with Irish shops to sell ‘virtual hug’ cards for charity.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year – when he offered host Ryan Tubridy his handmade ‘Hug For U’ heart.

Adam’s adorable ‘virtual hug’ sign has now been turned into a card, which are available to purchase in SuperValu, Centra and Donnybrook Fair stores nationwide.

All proceeds will go to Cork University Hospital and Temple Street Children’s Hospital, charities close to Adam’s heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventures With A Difference (@adventures_wad)

The news was shared on Adam’s Adventures With A Difference Instagram account, explaining: “From the day he was born, Adam has had a second family in CUH and Temple St. The medical expertise, love and care he receives in these wonderful places is second to none.”

“Adam and our entire family are so happy to give back to two hospitals that have given us so much ❤ We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped this wonderful initiative happen.”

“Huge thanks to all in the Musgraves group for getting behind it, and big love and thanks to @garlanna cards for their vision and passion for the entire project.”

“We are so proud to work with Irish companies in bringing this to life. Get your own ‘Hug for You’ card in store now & share the love!”