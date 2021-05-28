Toy Show star Adam King reveals he received a special letter from US President Joe Biden

Adam King revealed he received a special letter from US President Joe Biden on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year.

During Friday night’s Late Late Show, Adam said the letter was hand delivered to his family home in Cork by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The US President also gifted him a US flag and Irish flag, that have both been aboard missions to space.

The six-year-old appeared on the show with his parents David and Fiona, and his siblings Danny, Robert and Katie.

When asked why he received the letter, Adam said: “Because I was a really important person.”

“He said that he and his wife Jill gave me a virtual hug from The White House. He told me to work hard in school and if I do that I can become a Capcom.”

