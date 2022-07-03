TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured after fatal car crash that killed ex Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou‘s on-off boyfriend Jake McLean has tragically died in a car crash.

According to MailOnline, the 33-year-old was driving in Bodrum, Turkey on Sunday when his car crashed over a hill before emergency services rushed to save him.

Yazmin, who is best known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex, was a passenger in the car and has been left seriously injured.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s a complete tragedy and a total loss of life.”

“Everyone is in shock and hoping Yazmin makes a full recovery.”

Speaking to The Sun, another source added: “Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff.”

Yazmin and Jake have been dating on and off since May 2021, after the TOWIE star called quits on her long-term relationship with James Lock.

Prior to his relationship with Yazmin, Jake famously dated TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger, who is reportedly “devastated” by his death.