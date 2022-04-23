TOWIE stars Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock fuel rumours they’re back together

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have fuelled rumours they’re back together.

The former couple were papped on a cosy lunch date in Essex on Friday, in photos published by the MailOnline.

The pair dated on-and-off for two years, before they split for good in February 2021.

Earlier this month, James raised eyebrows when he was spotted leaving Yazmin’s home, following his split from Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson.

At the time, the 27-year-old insisted they were “just friends”.

Yazmin told The Sun: “Me and James are just friends. He’s really been there for me recently having got out of an abusive relationship.”

“I’ve been through a lot of s*** and find it hard to trust people. He’s that person I can turn to in bad times.”

She continued: “It’s like I can’t be friends with an ex without people thinking there’s something going on. I’m trying to be independent and heal. I want to sort my s*** out and focus on myself.”

She also explained the real reason James was pictured at her house was because they share storage.

“He’s living with Pete Wicks at the moment while he waits for his house to go through,” she said. “We share storage and have done for ages. He’s always popping in to collect stuff.”

James and Yazmin were together for two years, before they split in August 2019.

They got back together in October 2020, but called it quits for good just a few months later after a furious row in Dubai.

James told OK! magazine at the time: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.”

“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart.”