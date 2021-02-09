TOWIE stars Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock announce their split: ‘We’re not good together’

The couple have been dating on and off since 2017

TOWIE stars Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have announced their split.

The couple dated for two years before splitting in August 2019, before rekindling their romance last year.

The reality stars confirmed the news to OK! Magazine, with James telling the publication: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.”

“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart.”

Yazmine added: “James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together.”

“It couldn’t go on the way it was so I told James we should end things and he agreed.”

The couple are currently in Dubai for a “work trip”, and reportedly had a “nasty row” last week.

A source told the MailOnline that Yazmine was “desperate to fly home” to the UK after the alleged argument.

“They had a very nasty row. People have been trying to get hold of them, but their phones are off,” the insider told the publication.