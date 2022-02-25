Ad
TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announce their engagement

Georgia Kousoulou has announced her engagement to Tommy Mallet, after eight years together.

The TOWIE star shared the exciting news on Instagram today, by posting a photo of the moment Tommy popped the question in Mexico.

The sweet snap shows Georgia holding their son Brody, who was born last May, as her beau got down on one knee to propose.

Surrounded by red roses, the couple looked happier than ever as they confirmed their engagement.

Georgia simply captioned the post: “OF COURSE I SAID YES.”

Tommy also shared a snap from the day he proposed on Instagram, and wrote: “Got the job done (now stop asking me when I’m gonna do it).”

 

The news comes nine months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Brody.

Sharing their first photo as a family-of-three in hospital, Georgia wrote: “Introducing you .. Brody Fordham ❤️ 05.05.21 weighing 8lb 9 ❤️ We are so in love ❤️.”

