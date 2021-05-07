TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announce the birth of their first child

The couple have been dating since 2014

TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announce the birth of their...

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Brody.

The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon, two days after Georgia gave birth to their newborn son.

Sharing their first photo as a family-of-three in hospital, Georgia wrote: “Introducing you .. Brody Fordham ❤️ 05.05.21 weighing 8lb 9 ❤️ We are so in love ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou)

Tommy shared the same photo, alongside the caption: “Meet Brody Fordham he’s 8lb 9oz & was born on 05/05/21 at 12.16pm…”

“@georgiakousoulou is very well & so is he.”

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in December, after seven years together.

According to MailOnline, Georgia, 29, and Tommy, 28, have landed their own spin-off series on ITVBe, which will follow their journey of becoming first-time parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou)



On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.