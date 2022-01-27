TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou ‘still in shock’ after being ‘punched in the face’ in Dubai

Yazmin Oukhellou has claimed she was “punched in the face” at a popular hotspot in Dubai.

The TOWIE star, who lives in the UAE, said she was “still in shock” over the alleged incident, which occurred at Cove Beach.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, the 27-year-old wrote: “Woken up to so many lovely messages from people asking if I’m OK after being punched in the face at Cove yesterday.”

“Think I’m still in shock but I’m alright,” she added, alongside a white heart emoji.

Yazmin also told fans she was going to return to the venue to try get CCTV footage of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou 🧿 (@yazminoukhellou)

The brunette beauty quit The Only Way Is Essex last year, and moved to Dubai to be closer to her boyfriend Jake McLean.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December, by sharing sweet snaps of them together on Instagram.

However, the couple reportedly called it quits earlier this month after Jake was spotted partying with ex Love Island star Ellie Jones.

Yazmin has since deleted all trace of him from her Instagram feed.

Before her romance with Jake, Yazmin was in a relationship with her TOWIE co-star James Lock.

The pair dated on-and-off for two years, before they split for good in February 2021.