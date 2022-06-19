TOWIE star Lauren Pope announces the birth of her second child

Lauren Pope has welcomed her second child with her millionaire businessman beau Tony Keterman.

The former TOWIE star confirmed the exciting news via Instagram by sharing a photo of her daughter Raine doting over her newborn sister.

Lauren captioned the sweet snap: “Sisters 🥰🥰 Welcome to the world our beautiful little Leni Star ⭐️”

Ferne McCann commented: “Congrats darling ❤️❤️❤️”, and Sam Faiers penned: “Congratulations xxx 😘”

Former Love Island star Jessica Shears added: “Omg congrats gorgeous. Hope you’re both doing well ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lauren announced her pregnancy in February, when she debuted her baby bump in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old captioned the post: “Another member to add to the squad…Coming soon🤰🏼👶🏼🥰”

Lauren confirmed her romance with Tony in 2019, the same year she quit The Only Way Is Essex.

The couple welcomed their first child together in July the following year – a daughter named Raine Anais Keterman.