TOWIE star James Argent reveals he is a cocaine addict

He said pal MarK Wright helped him turn his life around

James Argent, aka Arg, has admitted he is a cocaine addict.

The reality star has revealed he has been using drugs for seven years, and suffered two overdoses last year.

Arg, 32, admitted his girlfriend Gemma Collins called the emergency services both times, thinking he was dead.

Arg has revealed he is now in recovery, and spent ten weeks at a Thailand boot camp, after calling his best friend and former Mark Wright for help last Christmas.

“I locked myself in my house and took drugs for three days straight on my own in the pitch black,” Arg told The Sun, about his first overdose.

“I was at rock bottom. My heart was beating out of my chest, my nose was bleeding, I was shaking and my breathing was terrible.

“My family were banging on the door screaming, ‘Open up’ but I wasn’t answering the door to anyone. They feared I’d overdosed and was dead in the house.”

Fellow TOWIE star Gemma then called an ambulance, who forced the door open. But just two months later he overdosed again on the night before his 32nd birthday, “my addiction was so bad I couldn’t stop myself,” he said.

The reality star admitted he was hospitalised after the second overdose, and said his friends took his phone from home, so he wouldn’t contact drug dealers.

But the turning point was when he was on his own on Christmas Day 2019, taking cocaine, that’s when he called his former co-star Mark.

Now Arg is working on staying clean, and has also been sharing his weight loss journey on Instagram.

