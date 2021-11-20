TOWIE star Frankie Sims romantically linked to Jude Law’s actor son

TOWIE star Frankie Sims has been romantically linked to Rafferty Law.

The 25-year-old actor, who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, has reportedly been on a string of dates with the reality star.

A source told The Sun: “Raff and Frankie have been on a few dates over the past few weeks.”

“It has become the talk of Essex and everyone knows Raff and Frankie have been going out together.”

“People are even joking about when she’s going to show him off on Towie,” the insider continued.

“She’s made it clear to her friends she is pretty keen on him but it’s early days and they’re not rushing into anything. He is a proper gent and a nice bloke, so she’s hit the jackpot.”

Rafferty has previously been linked to singer Rita Ora and model Hana Cross, who is the former flame of Brooklyn Beckham.

Meanwhile, Frankie split from Love Island star Jack Fincham over the summer, after just two months together.

During a recent interview, the 26-year-old admitted their breakup was still “raw”.