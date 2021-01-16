TOWIE star Demi Sims confirms romance with Francesca Farago

The reality stars were romantically linked earlier this week

Demi Sims has confirmed her romance with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago.

Just days after they sparked dating rumours, the TOWIE star has posted a video of her kissing Francesca on her Instagram Story.

Like many other reality stars, Demi has been in Dubai for the past few weeks, despite current public health advice regarding travel.

And on Friday, the 24-year-old hopped on another flight to meet her new beau Francesca at an exotic location.

After posting a selfie on board a plane, Demi shared a photo of a massive teddy bear and bouquet of flowers sitting on her bed in a hotel room.

She captioned the post: “I feel so lucky. Thank you baby @francescafarago.”

The Essex native then shared photos and videos of them on a night out, including a clip of them kissing.

She tagged Francesca in the post, alongside the caption: “Mine ❤️.”

Francesca also shared a loved-up video of Demi kissing her cheek, and wrote: “My baby is here.”

The Canadian model rose to fame on Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle, where she found love with co-star Harry Jowsey.

Since splitting from Harry, the 27-year-old has been linked to a host of famous faces – including Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino.

Demi is best known for her appearances on TOWIE, and she previously dated Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, after meeting on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.