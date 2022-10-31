TOWIE star Amy Childs announces she’s pregnant with twins

Amy Childs has announced she’s pregnant with twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

The TOWIE star, 32, struck up a romance with the First Dates star, 39, last year.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Monday morning, Amy wrote: “THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT. When 4 become 6!! 🥰🙊 We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!!”

“Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter 🤍,” she added.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about her pregnancy, Amy admitted: “I’m still in shock… We are so excited – it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

Amy is already mum to a five-year-old daughter named Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright, and a four-year-old son named Ritchie.