TOWIE star Amy Childs announces she’s pregnant with twins

Amy Childs has announced she’s pregnant with twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.
The TOWIE star, 32, struck up a romance with the First Dates star, 39, last year.
Sharing the news via Instagram on Monday morning, Amy wrote: “THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT. When 4 become 6!! 🥰🙊 We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!!”
View this post on Instagram
“Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter 🤍,” she added.
Speaking to OK! Magazine about her pregnancy, Amy admitted: “I’m still in shock… We are so excited – it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”
Amy is already mum to a five-year-old daughter named Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright, and a four-year-old son named Ritchie.
Ad