The Cork star announced the news in the sweetest way

Top Irish blogger Lisa Jordan reveals she is expecting her third child

Lisa Jordan has announced she is expecting her third child.

The Cork star is already mum to daughters Pearl and Bowie, and took to Instagram to announce she is expanding her family again.

Sharing a sweet photo of Pearl and Bowie both holding heart chalk boards with their year of birth, a third smaller heart attached to a gold balloon had the words “#3, 2020” written.

“We are so grateful & blessed🥰,” she captioned the picture,

“I know things are hard and I really wasn’t sure if there would be a right time to share my news 😌 but the bump is growing & this baby wants to say hi 💖💙

Here’s to bringing he or she into a what will hopefully be a happy healthy world 💓”

“My dreams of having a big family are really coming true xx💙💖🤰🏼,” she added.