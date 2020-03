The Cork star announced the news in the sweetest way

Top Irish blogger Lisa Jordan reveals she is expecting her third child

Lisa Jordan has announced she is expecting her third child.

The Cork star is already mum to daughters Pearl and Bowie, and took to Instagram to announce she is expanding her family again.

Sharing a sweet photo of Pearl and Bowie both holding heart chalk boards with their year of birth, a third smaller heart attached to a gold balloon had the words “#3, 2020” written.

“We are so grateful & blessed๐Ÿฅฐ,” she captioned the picture,

“I know things are hard and I really wasnโ€™t sure if there would be a right time to share my news ๐Ÿ˜Œ but the bump is growing & this baby wants to say hi ๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’™

Hereโ€™s to bringing he or she into a what will hopefully be a happy healthy world ๐Ÿ’“”

“My dreams of having a big family are really coming true xx๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿคฐ๐Ÿผ,” she added.