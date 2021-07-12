Too Hot To Handle’s Cam and Emily reveal they’ve already chatted about marriage and kids

The couple moved in together just one month after the show ended

Too Hot To Handle’s Cam and Emily reveal they’ve already chatted about...

Too Hot To Handle stars Cam Holmes and Emily Miller have revealed they’ve already chatted about getting married and having children.

The couple met on the latest season of the hit Netflix show, which sees a group of singletons move into a stunning beachside resort for the summer in the hopes of finding love.

The contestants are banned from getting physically intimate while on the show in the hopes that they’ll form a deeper emotional connection, and every time they break the rules, they lose money from their $100k cash prize.

At the show reunion, Cam and Emily confirmed they were still going strong, and they have even moved in together.

When asked by OK! Online where they see themselves in five years time, 27-year-old Emily replied: “Pregnant!”

Cam, 24, added: “We have chatted about marriage and kids and it’s obviously on the cards.”

The couple moved in together just one month after returning to the UK after the show.

Cam explained: “We came straight home and straight into lockdown and I went straight to Em’s house from the airport and met her whole family straight away. I was thrown right in the deep end.”

“We saw each other and stayed with each other for a bit but then I just thought I can’t be without this girl. She’s my best friend and I wanted to be around her all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Holmes (@camholmess)