Exactly what we need right now!

Too Hot To Handle to return for special reunion episode

It went straight to the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix the week it launched and now Too Hot To Handle is returning for a special reunion episode.

The streaming service announced that the bonus episode, titled Extra Hot: The Reunion, will air on Friday, the 8th of May.

The special will see contestants reuniting virtually and giving updates on their lives since the show aired.

“Can you handle this? A Too Hot To Handle reunion episode premieres this Friday and features brand-new joint cast interviews conducted by our beloved narrator, Desiree Burch!” the streaming service posted on their Twitter account.

Can you handle this? A Too Hot To Handle reunion episode premieres this Friday and features brand-new joint cast interviews conducted by our beloved narrator, Desiree Burch! Oh, and Harry does this… pic.twitter.com/nazEmGaRll — Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2020

The reality show began streaming on 17 April, two months after Netflix’s successful dating game show Love is Blind.

The series followed ten attractive singletons who weren’t allowed to get intimate with any of the other contestants or else money would be taken from the grand prize of $100k.

The special will inform viewers how the contestants are surviving outside of the luxury resort.

One of the stars of the show, Nicole O’Brien, spoke exclusively to Goss.ie recently about her experience on the show.

The Cork native opened up about falling for her fellow star Bryce after the show wrapped.

