The couple are still going strong after falling in love while filming the Netflix series

Too Hot To Handle stars Harry and Francesca get matching tattoos

Too Hot To Handle stars Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago got matching tattoos after falling in love on Netflix’s new dating show.

The cast of the new Netflix series had to keep the status of their relationships a secret up until this month, as producers didn’t want them to spoil the show’s ending.

Harry and Francesca finally confirmed that they’re still an item earlier this week, and have since shared pictures and videos documenting their relationship over the past year.

View this post on Instagram @harryjowsey A post shared by TOO HOT TO HANDLE (@francescafarago) on Apr 24, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

One of their memories included getting a matching tattoo of a lightning bolt on their index fingers.

Explaining the meaning behind their matching tattoo, Francesca said it was inspired by her painting from the Yoni Puja workshop with relationship expert Shan on the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “There was a challenge where I had to draw him a painting. It was supposed to be my vagina, but it was like an interpretation of what I saw.”

“I put little lightning bolts all over it, so it just kind of represented our experience as a whole together.”

The model also revealed their plans to move in together, once it’s safe to do so.

She said: “It’s hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver.”

“But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it’s going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Too Hot To Handle – Harry ⚡️ (@harryjowsey) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Harry and Francesca were undoubtedly the most controversial couple on Too Hot To Handle, as they continuously broke the ‘no sex’ rule during their time in the villa.

They ended up losing over $30k from the prize fund by continuously breaking the rules, however, they were given the chance to win the money back at the end of the series.

